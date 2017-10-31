Indulge Aruba plays host to two of Divi’s famous restaurants

The resort’s ballroom was beautifully lined up with two dozen decorated, and professionally lit, food and wine stations, featuring the standouts among island eateries including the Ritz Carlton restaurants, and many of the island’s chef owned establishments.

One of the most popular stands of the lively event was the one operated by the crew of Fusion Wine Bar & Restaurant at the Alhambra Casino & Shops highlighting its steakhouse menu. Fusion shared the location with Pure Ocean staffers, of the Divi Phoenix Beach Resort, promoting their beachfront cuisine.

Lucky event-goers sampled Kobe beef sliders with arugula, topped by caramelized onions and foie gras as well as Tuna Tataki with Ponzu sauce and Wakame, two signature items offered by Fusion’s chefs. The culinary brigade at Pure Ocean delivered Coffee & Brown Sugar Braised Bavett Steak with Truffle Mashed Potato duet.

While both different in style, Fusion and Pure Ocean are owned and operated by Divi Resorts. Fusion, the popular wine bar and lounge is graced by an excellent vibe and guests may linger longer, listening to live music, selecting a fresh cigar from the walk-in humidor, popping a bottle of champagne open or sipping fine wine. Fusion is true to its name, delivering a union of fun elements, against a beautifully-appointed backdrop with favorites such as Grilled Salmon, Surf & Turf, Sirloin Steak, Filet Mignon, Rack of Lamb and Kobe Beef Burgers. Fusion also hosts daily happy hours, with local prices and a local entertainment.

Pure Ocean makes its home right on the beach inviting patrons to unwind in lazy, comfortable chairs on a white sandy beach, as they watch the sun set with their toes in the sand, at the end of a delightful vacation day. The restaurant interior, sheltered in a giant palapa, is rustic and open-air and each table enjoys the same spectacular true-to-the-restaurant’s-name, ocean view. The chef’s fusion-style cooking, features fresh seafood, lobster and great steaks, all reasonably priced, and beautifully plated.