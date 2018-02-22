Introducing the All New Signature Red Parrot Restaurant at Divi Aruba

With a fresh new look, our Red Parrot Restaurant was remodeled to offer guests a new contemporary interior design and an elevated dining experience.
Renovations to the decor include all new white fabrics, lighting, chairs, carpeting, paint and artwork. The new menu offers a variety of savory appetizers, main courses and dessert dishes that include responsibly sourced ingredients. We use Argentinian grass-fed beef, grow fresh herbs and spices and make every effort to incorporate local ingredients.