Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Introducing the All New Signature Red Parrot Restaurant at Divi Aruba

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Introducing the All New Signature Red Parrot Restaurant at Divi Aruba
    Feb. 22, 2018
    Mahi Mahi Divi Aruba Red Parrot

    With a fresh new look, our Red Parrot Restaurant was remodeled to offer guests a new contemporary interior design and an elevated dining experience.

    Renovations to the decor include all new white fabrics, lighting, chairs, carpeting, paint and artwork. The new menu offers a variety of savory appetizers, main courses and dessert dishes that include responsibly sourced ingredients. We use Argentinian grass-fed beef, grow fresh herbs and spices and make every effort to incorporate local ingredients.

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Red Parrot Aruba