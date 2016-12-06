Aruba’s most celebrated and lavish Christmas brunch will feature unlimited Champagne and mimosas, live action grilling, and carving stations, omelet, pasta, and fresh seafood stations. Brunch will culminate with a grand display of desserts, presenting beautiful pastries, mousses and pies. Children will enjoy a menu of favorites, at the kids’ station.

Christmas brunch is served in an elegant atmosphere, with live entertainment by Rocco, with plentiful and tasty offerings, all equally tempting! The event is designed to attract colleagues, family members and friends, wishing to celebrate the holiday in community during a day time event, small and large groups are welcome.

To reserve kindly call tel.: 526 6607, Marvinia Richardson. Tickets for adults, Awg 85.- p.p.; teens 12 to 17, Awg 40.-; kids 6 to 11, Awg 20.-; 5 and younger free. Prepay your tickets by December 9th and you will be entered in a raffle for a complimentary weekend stay.

Ticket at the door, Awg 95.-

The newly renovated Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino wishes its many loyal guests a happy holiday season. The resort now boasts a fresh look, reflecting on the property’s rich history, interwoven with modern beach esthetics, for today’s discerning traveler.

The refreshed resort design respectfully salutes the original building’s architect, Morris Lapidus, who shaped much of what is now considered iconic hotel design. The concept for the renovation, did not deviate from the original vision, but rather augmented it – showcasing a modern beachfront ambiance, and promoting the island’s beach life, with furniture, materials and textures.