Joe & Maria Cecala were honored by Aruba Tourism Authority

Special friends of Aruba, enjoying ten or more annual vacations here, were given the Distinguished Visitor certificate and those with twenty consecutive years were given the Goodwill Ambassador certificate. The recent honoring were given by the Aruba Tourism Authority representative Marouska Heyliger at the Marriott Surf Club which they call their home away from home. Honorees are Joe & Maria Cecala as Distinguished Visitors together with their family, Joseph, Debra , James , Madison, Alexrandria and Julianna Cecala from New York.