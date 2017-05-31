Language
Map of Aruba
    June is Coffee Month at Café the Plaza with coffee for just Afl 2,50

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    June is Coffee Month at Café the Plaza with coffee for just Afl 2,50
    May. 31, 2017
    "Nothing makes sense before coffee." So true..! At Café the Plaza we are committed to always serving you the best products. For many years already we have – for our coffees – teamed up with Aruba’s #1 coffee brander Smith & Dorlas.

    To celebrate the joy of coffee we proudly offer you during the month of June: ALL ESPRESSOS & REGULAR COFFEES FOR JUST AFL. 2,50!!!

    Yes, that’s correct… just Afl 2,50 for a delicious cup of coffee!

    See you soon at Café the Plaza!

