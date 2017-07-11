Karaoke Dance Party at Ricardo’s Restaurant and Bar

The menu features both Aruban Cuisine and a variety of international dishes to ensure there is something for everyone. The servers and bartenders are quick to do everything they can to ensure a great experience, and the theme nights and live music make for good times on One Happy Island. And the ocean views are priceless!

It begins with the perfect location. For Ricardo’s, that turned out to be the Aruba Beach Club, located directly on Punta Bravo Beach between Manchebo Beach to the North and Divi Beach to the South. You simply can’t beat gorgeous sunset ocean views from our deck and on-beach dining areas!

A great location is only one aspect of putting together a restaurant and bar that builds a loyal customer base over time. Just as important are all the people involved, from the kitchen where the chefs and cooks work their magic to bartenders and servers that are quick to smile and who treat everyone like family. With the great team of people at Ricardo’s, you’ll find yourself coming back over and over again!

Good Food Served Up Before the Karaoke Dance Party

At Ricardo’s Good Food means our carefully crafted menu features the best in Aruban Cuisine as well as a large selection of international dishes to ensure everyone will find something to satisfy their appetite. Monday features our All-You-Can-Eat BBQ Ribs special that has become a mainstay for many One Happy Island diners. The same holds true for our Wednesday All-You-Can-Eat Grouper night with super-fresh, locally caught grouper fillets prepared in a variety of styles. Please note that if you want to enjoy our on-beach dining option, you need to call ahead to make sure a beach table is available.

Good Fun at Ricardo’s: The Thursday Karaoke Dance Party

For Good Fun, Ricardo’s offers not one, not two, but THREE different Happy Hours from 12-1 PM, 4-6 PM, and 9-10 PM during which you’ll enjoy drink specials and live entertainment from local musicians. But by far the most fun to be had is every Thursday night at 9 PM when we kick off our weekly Karaoke Dance Party. We pull out all the stops to show you how we party on the island!

Ricardo himself appears as his alter ego, party maniac Pablo (that’s him on the right) to get the crowd going. And everyone gets a little help loosening up for fun with a free shot of tequila. Even the servers, kitchen staff and bartenders join in the fun, so dust off your dancing shoes, warm up your vocal chords and get ready for FUN! The party starts at 9PM, so you have plenty of time to come early and enjoy a delicious dinner first.

Find out more about Ricardo’s Restaurant and Bar by visiting our brand-new website at http://ricardosaruba.restaurant or call us to make a reservation at +297 587-0760.