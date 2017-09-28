Kay's Fine Jewelry partners up with Mary Joan Foundation

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Kay’s Fine Jewelry has partnered with the Mary Joan Foundation of Aruba. Kay's Fine Jewelry hopes to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, and preventions. $5 will be donated to the Mary Joan Foundation of Aruba for every bead sold.

Together we can make a positive impact for our community! To reserve yours, visit Kay's Fine in Downtown at Havenstraat 25-A, or email info@Kaysfinejewelry.com