Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Kukoo Kunuku announces its Late Summer Special

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Kukoo Kunuku announces its Late Summer Special
    Aug. 10, 2017
    Kukoo Kunuku Aruba

    Get $8 off per person when you book Kukoo Kunuku Dinner and Night Life Tour on a Monday or Tuesday night! It doesn’t get better than that!

    Kukoo Kunuku is the perfect way for the young and the restless and the old and the reckless to spend an evening in Paradise. Hop aboard he Kukoo Kunuku for a night that you will never forget. The party starts at your hotel lobby as soon as our wacky, whimsical one of a kind, unique hand painted bus pull up. 

    Get dressed Kukoo Kasual and be ready to shake your maracas all night long. Book early because you don’t want to miss this bus!

    Kukoo Kunuku Dinner & Nightlife Tour

    Monday to Saturday | 6.00 PM – 12.00 AM

    Price: $67 per person | Monday or Tuesday Night Special $59

    • Pick-up from the hotel between 5.00 PM – 6.30 PM
    • Champagne toast at one of our special locations
    • Dinner barbecue dinner at Casibari or Barney’s – including one drink
    • Three Bar stops, first drink is on us, other drinks at special prices
    • At midnight you will be taken back to your hotel

    BOOK NOW 

