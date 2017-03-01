Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Kukoo Kunuku Introduces New Wine Tour

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Kukoo Kunuku Introduces New Wine Tour
    Mar. 1, 2017
    Kukoo Kunuku Wine Tour

    Kukoo Kunuku introduces a new  tour with wine lovers in mind!

    Wine on down the road with Kukoo Kunuku for an evening of sophistication, great food, perfectly paired wine and a dash of Kukoo fun of course.  Like some fine wines, they have blended together a unique experience to share with good company in a fun and laid back atmosphere.

    Kukoo Kunuku Wine Tour

    The evening will begin with an introductory sunset champagne set amongst one of Aruba’s most beautiful locations. Then their professional sommelier will entertain and guide you as you visit four of Aruba’s top restaurants, pairing their signature tapas, dishes and desserts with world class wines. 
     
    At each stop you will receive personalized service and when possible, a visit from the Chef. Whether you are a wine novice or an avid wine connoisseur we can guarantee that you will have a fabulous evening accompanied by great wine, excellent food and interesting conversation!

    Kukoo Kunuku Wine Tour  Kukoo Kunuku Wine Tour

    This is the perfect early evening escape for singles, couples, groups or for corporate outings.
     
    Pick up and drop off from your hotel included.
    Time: 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm
    Reservations Required as this tour is limited to 20 persons
    Call 586-2010 or e-mail at reserve@arubaadventures.com

    Tags:
    Kukoo Kunuku
    Wine Tour
    Tours