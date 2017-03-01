Kukoo Kunuku Introduces New Wine Tour

Wine on down the road with Kukoo Kunuku for an evening of sophistication, great food, perfectly paired wine and a dash of Kukoo fun of course. Like some fine wines, they have blended together a unique experience to share with good company in a fun and laid back atmosphere.

The evening will begin with an introductory sunset champagne set amongst one of Aruba’s most beautiful locations. Then their professional sommelier will entertain and guide you as you visit four of Aruba’s top restaurants, pairing their signature tapas, dishes and desserts with world class wines.



At each stop you will receive personalized service and when possible, a visit from the Chef. Whether you are a wine novice or an avid wine connoisseur we can guarantee that you will have a fabulous evening accompanied by great wine, excellent food and interesting conversation!

This is the perfect early evening escape for singles, couples, groups or for corporate outings.



Pick up and drop off from your hotel included.

Time: 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm

Reservations Required as this tour is limited to 20 persons

Call 586-2010 or e-mail at reserve@arubaadventures.com