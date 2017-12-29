La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Gives Back to Community

The resort’s annual Food Drive Project spearheaded by Nilda Girigori, the assistant executive housekeeper, celebrated 5 consecutive years, and resulted in a resounding success.

Associates happily donated coffee and tea, milk, rice, sugar, flour, beans, lentils, condiments, canned food such as vegetables, tuna, sausage, soup, spaghetti and sauce, crackers, candy, cooking oil, tooth paste, soap, pineapple slices and more. They were able to fill 40 grocery bags and deliver the goodies to 40 less fortunate families.

Blessings are hereby sent to all those who shared their bounty, the La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino family truly provided local families with a memorable holiday gift.

Pictured here the food drive in action.