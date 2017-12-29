Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Gives Back to Community

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Gives Back to Community
    Dec. 29, 2017
    La Cabana Gives Back

    In the spirit of Christmas, and the wish to give rather than receive La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino mobilized to spread happiness, forgetting self and finding time for others.

    The resort’s annual Food Drive Project spearheaded by Nilda Girigori, the assistant executive housekeeper, celebrated 5 consecutive years, and resulted in a resounding success.

    La Cabana Gives Back  La Cabana Gives Back

    Associates happily donated coffee and tea, milk, rice, sugar, flour, beans, lentils, condiments, canned food such as vegetables, tuna, sausage, soup, spaghetti and sauce, crackers, candy, cooking oil, tooth paste, soap, pineapple slices and more. They were able to fill 40 grocery bags and deliver the goodies to 40 less fortunate families.

    La Cabana Gives Back

    Blessings are hereby sent to all those who shared their bounty, the La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino family truly provided local families with a memorable holiday gift.

    Pictured here the food drive in action.

    La Cabana Gives Back  La Cabana Gives Back 

    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    La Cabana Aruba Beach Resort
    Charity