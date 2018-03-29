La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino lends a hand to Casa Cuna Progreso

As part of Aruba Doet 2018, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino recruited volunteers among its associates. The volunteers rolled up their sleeves and went to work at Casa Cuna di Progreso, the baby and toddlers' foster home in Balashi, helping paint, repair the school yard and clean up.

Aruba Doet was the largest volunteer event on the island, and La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino was proud of it participation, contributing to a good cause and having a good time.

ARUBA DOET, is part of a larger organization by Oranje Fonds, with NL DOET, ARUBA DOET, BON DOET, CURA DOET, STATIA DOET and SMX DOET, unfolding at the same time. The Dutch fund makes large investments in social causes on the islands and strengthens the ties between the islands and the kingdom. www.oranjefonds.nl