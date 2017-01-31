La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino Hosts a Job Fair

The advertised vacant positions were Engineer Rooms Care Supervisor, Shift Engineer, Housekeeping Supervisor, Room Attendants, Housemen, Public Area Attendants, Security Officers, Front Office Agents and Cashiers and PBX Telephone Operators.

The candidates were asked to visit the resort at the designated day, equipped with their ID and a valid permit, and interview for the job. The idea to host a Job Fair popped up in a recent management meeting, and the team decided to recruit additional helping hands internally. The positions were advertised in advance and La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino employees spread the news among their family members and friends.

We are looking for very specific people, caring, conscientious, and friendly, who speak our four languages and possess a valid work permit, says Carine Cratz, HR assistant, and we figured it’s best to look for them among our extended family members, that way it all stays in the family.

Pictured here a successful Job Fair, a fast track road to employment at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino.