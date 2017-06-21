Language
Map of Aruba
    La Cabana Beach Resort treated residents of Marie Stella Nursing Home to lunch, to brighten up Father’s Day.

    La Cabana Beach Resort treated residents of Marie Stella Nursing Home to lunch, to brighten up Father’s Day.
    Jun. 21, 2017
    La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino delivered meals, hand-shakes and smiles to Marie Stella's 160 residents and staff members, wishing them a happy Father’s Day.

    About 10 resort staffers, with Food and Beverage Director Pierre Kock, helped serve meals and wish elderly an enjoyable Father’s Day weekend. It was a positive opportunity to interact and connect with the elderly, who welcomed the visitors and truly enjoyed the meal and the company.

    “We are very aware of our social responsibilities,” said Pierre Kock, “and dedicate resources and energy to serving our guests our associates and our community. Serving lunch at the elderly home,” he added,” was a much-enjoyed experience, and we’re planning to repeat it during the holiday season, letting the elderly know, they are not forgotten.” 

    La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino
    Marie Stella Nursing Home
    Father’s Day.