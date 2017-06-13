La Cabana hosts a Team Building Outing for Managers & Supervisors

The day, organized by WannaGo Outdoors, began with a bus ride to Mangel Halto, where the group was divided into teams and challenged to participate in various team building exercises, meant to help them focus on cooperation, trust, communication, leadership skills and fun. The team challenges were designed to help the managers and supervisors get to know each other better and reveal unknown skills and talents, as well as stimulate open and transparent communication, thereby boosting trust. While enjoying the fun exercises, the team members reflected on communication issues and feedback processes, helping them grow as a person and team, and getting insight into strong leadership.

After completing the various exercises and announcing the winning group, everyone was whisked off to De Palm Island, where they enjoyed a nice lunch before some relaxation time.

Our photos show the group of Managers and Supervisors, enjoying a great time while also improving their work and personal skills.

Team Building organized by WannaGo Outdoors for our Managers & Supervisors on May 9th with the following concept:

Teambuilding, in which we focus on cooperation, trust, communication, leadership skills and FUN

Outdoor session which sets everyone free from regular patterns/hierarchy

Active and different team challenges, but not focused on physical challenges, everyone can participate.

End up with a happy and motivated team

Get to know each other better> reveal unknown skills/talents

Stimulate open and transparent communication which will boost TRUST

Reflect on communication issues/feed back process

Grow as a person and a team

Get insight in leadership

Let’s GO outdoors! Leadership Team Building 2017.