La Cabana makes a generous donation to Huize Maris Stella

In June, about 10 resort staffers, with Food and Beverage Director Pierre Kock, helped serve meals and wish elderly an enjoyable Father’s Day weekend. It was a positive opportunity to interact and connect with the elderly, who welcomed the visitors and truly enjoyed the meal and the company.

“We are very aware of our social responsibilities,” said Pierre Kock at the time, “and dedicate resources and energy to serving our guests, our associates and our community. Serving lunch at the elderly home,” he added,” was a much-enjoyed experience, and we’re planning to repeat it, letting the elderly know, they are not forgotten.”

Kock was true to his word. This week’s gifts, accepted at Huize Marie Stella by Merita Tjou-Tam Sin, location manager, and team, included 17 TVs with remote controls and brackets, 30 draperies, 110 pillows and 40 flat sheets, all slightly used good, but in good condition, which made the home happy about the useful collaboration, caring for the deserving senior citizens!

The home sent a heartfelt thank you to the resort to all those who teamed up to make this excellent community project happen.