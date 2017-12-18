La Cabana welcomes Sinterklaas

St. Nicholas Day is December 6th, and it is observed in most Roman Catholic countries as a celebration for small children. In Aruba the eve of that day, December 5th, is celebrated by young and old without any religious overtones.

Sinterklaas is always portrayed as a bishop, which he was in the 3rd century AD. He is depicted arriving by boat on the island, carrying gifts and a log book which tells him who was good and who did not listen. And while he is considered a saint within the church, the Dutch always think about him as a kind, over-dressed old man, whose birthday is looked forward to as an excuse to exchange gifts and make good-natured fun of individuals allegedly naughty this year.

Pictured here the saint’s party with employee children and grandchildren, as the Black Piets entertain the crowd at La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, which was successfully staged by the Food & Beverage department and the Department of Human Resources.