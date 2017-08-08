Lee & Marlene Purdy were honored as Goodwill Ambassadors at Riu Palace Aruba

The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to the visitors whom visit Aruba for between 10 and 20 consecutive years. The honorees were Mr. Lee & Mrs. Marlene Purdy residents of Fort Wayne Indiana, honored as Goodwill Ambassadors for 32 years consecutive. The honorees are members of Riu Palace Aruba and have been enjoying the island every year. The certificate was presented by Ms. Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with General Manager Mr. Carlos Sepulveda, Sales Manager Mrs. Shari Sield and Concierge Agent Mrs. Nelly Beeker. The reasons they gave for returning here are the warm inviting sun, the beautiful beaches, the gracious treatment from everyone and the unending selection of restaurants.

Congratulations Lee & Marlene!