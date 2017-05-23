Language
Map of Aruba
    Les and Cynthia Cornell Honored at Costa Linda

    May. 23, 2017
    Honoring at Costa Linda

    Recently, Mr. Les and Mrs. Cynthia Cornell from Canada were honored in the name of the Aruba Tourism Authority.

    Some of the reasons why the couple is so enamored with Aruba are safety, delicious drinking water, and the lovely beaches. The Costa Linda Resort holds a special place in Les and Cyntia's hearts because they renewed their wedding vows on Eagle Beach in front of Costa Linda at the beautiful bar and restaurant Water’s Edge.

    Thank you Les and Cynthia, for your kind words and continued support of our island!

