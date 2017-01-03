local_artist_karla_amany_solis_is_caribbean_queen_for_january_2017

For the month of January 2017, local artist Karla Amany Solis is the boutique's celebrated Caribbean Queen, showcasing her charming artwork.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico, Amany first came to Aruba to find love, the love of the island, and its inviting embrace.

As a child, she was always attracted to art, and even wrote stories springing from her fertile imagination, expressing ideas and feelings, from age 10 on. Her parents, wishing to please their creative daughter, took her to art fairs where she bonded with artists.

“I have always been attracted to art,” says Amany, “which I know goes back to my ancestral cultural heritage and what I believe is innate, supreme divine wisdom.”

At the age of 17, while still in high school, Amany picked up her craft from her artist friends and embarked on a jewelry-making quest. Little by little, the stories she heard in her childhood started making sense, and fascinated by the legends of her youth, she began to weave dream catchers using recycled materials, all natural, courtesy of Mother Earth, including seeds, leaves, palm branches, and different bird feathers.

All of her creations are now made from materials she finds on the island, and she calls them Art of the Spirit.

Caribbean Queen earmarks a percentage of all sales for its Tikkun Olam (Repair of the World) program. The collected funds are given annually to local not-for-profit organizations in an ongoing effort to serve the community. All the foundations served with donations from Caribbean Queen are dedicated to the promotion of art and artisan education on the island.

Enjoy unique dream catchers throughout the month of January at Caribbean Queen.