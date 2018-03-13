Loyal Aruba visitors honored at Divi Links Resort

Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.
These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. As Distinguished Visitors – Michael and Linda Kerner from Pennsylvania and Richard and Nancy McCann from Massachusetts. Both couples love coming to the island for its beaches, weather and people.