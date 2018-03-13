Language
Map of Aruba
    Loyal Aruba visitors honored at Divi Links Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Loyal Aruba visitors honored at Divi Links Resort
    Mar. 13, 2018
    Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. As Distinguished Visitors – Michael and Linda Kerner from Pennsylvania and Richard and Nancy McCann from Massachusetts. Both couples love coming to the island for its beaches, weather and people.

