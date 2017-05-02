Loyal Aruba Visitors honored at Playa Linda Beach Resort

Last week at the Playa Linda Beach Resort, Pablo and Clara Cardenas from Colombia and Martha Diaz from Venezuela were honored by Marouska Heyliger as Goodwill Ambassadors.

These distinctive certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. They love coming to the island for the weather, beaches and tranquility that the island offers. On the pictures are the honorees together with Yvette of Playa Linda and Marouska of ATA.