Loyal families honored at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates. These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are -Distinguished Visitors Robert and Kristine Waterhouse from Massachusetts. Goodwill Ambassadors- Terry and Shirley Ballenger from Ohio and Diane Waterhouse from Florida.