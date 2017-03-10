Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Loyal families honored at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Loyal families honored at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort
    Mar. 10, 2017
    Loyal families honored at Divi Village Golf &amp; Beach Resort

    Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates. These certificates are a way to  say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as following: 10+ years   “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”.  The honorees are -Distinguished Visitors Robert and Kristine Waterhouse from Massachusetts. Goodwill Ambassadors- Terry and Shirley Ballenger from Ohio and Diane Waterhouse from Florida.

    Tags:
    loyal aruba visitors honoring
    Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort Aruba
    Aruba Tourism Authority