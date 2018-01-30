Loyal Guests Honored by the Aruba Tourism Authority

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. The honorees are: Dennis and Victoria Johnson from Minnesota as Distinguished Visitors. Kurt and Norma Schmoelz from Quebec as Goodwill Ambassadors. The couples love coming to the island for the weather, restaurants and local food.