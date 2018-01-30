Language
Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Loyal Guests Honored by the Aruba Tourism Authority
    Jan. 30, 2018
    Recently,  ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to  say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years  “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”.  The honorees are: Dennis and Victoria Johnson from Minnesota as Distinguished Visitors. Kurt and Norma Schmoelz from Quebec as Goodwill Ambassadors. The couples love coming to the island for the weather, restaurants and local food.

