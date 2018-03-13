Loyal visitors honored at Marriott Surf Club

These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. As Distinguished Visitors – Jim and Kathy O'Connor from West Virginia, Michael and Suzanne Wiacek from Florida and Gerard and Claudia Garbe from Wisconsin. The honorees love coming to the island for its friendly people, great restaurants and beautiful beaches.