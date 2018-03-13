Language
Map of Aruba
    Loyal visitors honored at Marriott Surf Club

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Mar. 13, 2018
    Recently, ATA representative Marouska Heyliger had the great pleasure in honoring many loyal Aruba visitors with their distinctive certificates.

    These certificates are a way to say “Masha Danki” for continuously choosing Aruba as a favorite vacation destination. The titles are as follows: 10+ years “Distinguished Visitor” and 20+ years “Goodwill Ambassador”. As Distinguished Visitors – Jim and Kathy O'Connor from West Virginia, Michael and Suzanne Wiacek from Florida and Gerard and Claudia Garbe from Wisconsin. The honorees love coming to the island for its friendly people, great restaurants and beautiful beaches. 

