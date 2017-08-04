Loyal visitors honored at Renaissance Hotel by Aruba Tourism Authority

Recently, the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring Mr. Richard Hlatki, Mrs. Susan Tamboe and Ms. Kelsey Anderson as Distinguished Visitors of Aruba.
The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 and 20 or more consecutive years. The certificates were presented by Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Linda Garcia Manager of Activities desk of Renaissance Hotel. Top reason for returning provided by the honorees was the fantastic sunset, beautiful blue ocean, friendly Aruban hospitality and local restaurants.