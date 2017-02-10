Loyal visitors honored at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. David and Mrs. Tery Michaud from Colts Neck NJ and Mr. Leo and Mrs. Els Stolwijk from the Netherlands, both couples love Aruba very much, because of the great extremely friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and the relaxing atmosphere and the people who work at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with the Mr. Rik Van Der Berg Resort manager at the Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!