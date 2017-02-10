Language
Map of Aruba
    Loyal visitors honored at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Feb. 10, 2017
    Bucuti and Tara Resort 2014

    Recently the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring a two very nice couples whom are loyal and friendly visitors of Aruba, at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort, as Distinguished Visitors.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 consecutive years.

    bucuti_honoring2.jpg  bucuti_honoring4.jpg

    The honorees were Mr. David and Mrs. Tery Michaud from Colts Neck NJ and Mr. Leo and Mrs. Els Stolwijk from the Netherlands, both couples  love Aruba very much, because of the great extremely friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and the relaxing atmosphere and the people who work at the Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. The certificate was presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with the Mr. Rik Van Der Berg Resort manager at the Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort. 

    bucuti_honoring.jpg  bucuti_honoring3.jpg

    If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!

