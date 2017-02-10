Loyal visitors honored at the Marriott Ocean Club

The symbolic honorary titles are presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 and 20 to 34 consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. Anthony and Mrs. Ellen Giannetti from Lynnfield MA, Mr. Larry and Mrs. Barbara Shaffer from Fort Wayne IN, Mr. Eugene and Mrs. Diane Cuomo from Valhalla NY, Mr. John and Mrs. Anna Accumanno from Norwalk CT and Mr. Donald and Mrs. Jayne Mac Auley from Falmouth MA.

The honorees are loyal members of the Marriott Ocean Club and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, and being on Aruba and staying at the Ocean Club is like being home for them. They are all accompanied by their family and are having a good time on Aruba. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Ms. Lisette Bouwman, Ms. Lilian Britten and staff members from at the Marriott Ocean Club.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!