Loyal visitors honored at the Marriott Surf Club

The symbolic honorary title is presented in the name of the Minister of Tourism as a token of appreciation to guests who visit Aruba for 10 to 19 and 20 to 34 consecutive years.

The honorees were Mr. Jack and Mrs. Barbara Hill from Springfield Ohio, Mr. David and Mrs. Barbara Fiocca from Ardmore PA, Mr. Bob and Mrs. Louise Samosky from Springfield Ohio, Mr. Robert and Mrs. Mary Ann Kaminski from Mokena Illinois and Mr. Robert and Mrs. Nancy Mc Manus from Medford NY.

All the honorees are loyal members of the Marriott Surf Club, and they love Aruba very much because of the friendly people, the climate, beaches, restaurants, the Malmok beach snorkeling, the safety and Aruba feels like a second home, the employees at the Marriott Surf Club are like a family to them and the Resort is their home away from home. The certificates were presented by Mr. Ernest Giel representing the Aruba Tourism Authority together with Ms. Jenny Boekhoudt representing the Marriott Surf Club.

If you are a loyal visitor of Aruba, and you would like to be honored as well, please send an email to support@aruba.com!