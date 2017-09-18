Make your Holiday Celebration more memorable at one of Divi Resorts’ locations

The Alhambra ballroom was beautifully decorated showcasing Divi's culinary excellence, and guests sampled many delicious hors d'oeuvres prepared by Divi's expanded culinary team, while enjoying live entertainment and dance music.

Guests were presented with a welcome cocktail and a variety of drinks courtesy of Pepia Est and Las Moras liquor purveyors. A professional DJ by Elite entertained between music sets, just before Tsunami took over the stage for an exhilarating set of electrifying dance-music.

Divi’s Food & Beverage professionals with Corporate Chef Matt Boland, and Executive Chef Anthony de Palm worked hard to present many delicacies served as shooters, tapas and small plates, including a carving station with grilled tenderloin and whole roasted turkey, a sushi station, a giant paella, Caribbean seafood chowder soup, lamp chops, and a great variety of petites fours and tapa desserts, prepared by the various Divi restaurant kitchens, at Pure Ocean, Pure Beach, Fusion Wine Bar, Alhambra Ballroom, Sunset Garden Ballroom and Windows on Aruba.

As the evening’s major sponsor, Pepia Est featured a Drunken Watermelon Cocktail made with fresh watermelon juice infused with vodka, a refreshing and delicious treat.

Other sponsors who made the parties a great success included, Elite Sound & Light paired with The Perfect Team Event Planners.

Guests were greeted by the Divi Executive Team, including Managing Director Alex Nieuwmeyer, Director of Banquet and Events Sales, Inge Van Roon and her team, as well as many others working for the five Divi properties on the island, namely Divi Aruba All Inclusive, Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusive, Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village and Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort.

In the words of Managing Director Alex Nieuwmeyer: “From beach to ballroom, Divi Banquet and Events team is ready for any challenge, introducing big and small locations for fabulous customized holiday parties, weddings, and corporate events.”

Pictured here, the fabulous holiday party at Alhambra ballroom.