Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa teamed up with Aruba Doet

Manchebo Beach Resort & Team Members have actively participated for 6 consecutive years with voluntary initiatives and contributions. This year the maintenance team of the resort assisted the teachers of the St. Rosa College in downtown Oranjestad with painting the schools’ playground. The teamwork resulted in a colorful playground for the kids to enjoy during their break time and play games.

ARUBA DOET is organized by CEDE ARUBA in partnership with Oranje Fonds. CEDE Aruba is a development and co-financing organization that supports programs and projects in the field of welfare in Aruba. The Oranje Fonds is the biggest national fund in the social area and showcases the best of the Kingdom has to offer. Every year the foundations support organizations and initiative that strengthen social cohesion in the Netherlands and Caribbean. The Prince of Orange and Princess Máxima are the protectors of the foundation.