    Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa receives Gold Re-Certification Travelife

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa receives Gold Re-Certification Travelife
    May. 16, 2017
    The intimate boutique resort is delighted to announce their Travelife Gold Re-Certification based on the improvements made.

    Travelife certification increases competitiveness and as tourism professionals Manchebo’s Team have learned how to integrate  sustainability in their daily operations by, for instance, energy- & water savings and reducing paper as well as by implementing different Health & Safety Policies. A more sustainable supply chain has been created by contracting already sustainable suppliers and by supporting existing business partners towards more social and environmentally friendly behavior.

    The Resort’s daily operations focusses on sustainability in tourism as integral and essential to the future success of its business and how to benefit from best practices, having a sustainability mission statement, policy and action plan.

    Manchebo Green House

    Founded in 2007 The Travelife Sustainability System promotes sustainable practices within the travel and tourism industry. Travelife works in partnership with its tour operator members who use the sustainability system as a tool to improve their own sustainability as well of that of their supply chain.  Travelife is providing training, implementation tools and certification for Tour Operators & Travel Agents as well as for Hotels & Accommodations. www.travelife.info

     

