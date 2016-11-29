Language
Map of Aruba
    Manchebo Beach Resort supporting Mary Joan foundation during awareness month

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Nov. 29, 2016
    On Monday October 31st Manchebo organized, in cooperation with yoga instructor Carolien Gaarthuis from Dushi Yoga, a donation based Yin yoga class.

    The funds collected were donated to the Mary Joan breast cancer foundation, which gives support to those suffering from breast cancer, breast cancer survivors and their families and friends and also helps spread awareness about breast cancer, particularly the importance of early detection.

    Yin Yoga is a slow-paced style of yoga with postures, or asanas, that are held for longer periods of time. The beautiful sunset class was accompanied by acoustic duo Xavi and Andrea, also yoga instructors at the intimate wellness boutique resort & spa.

    Carolien -together with the participating yogi’s- proudly raised an amount of Afl 312 which Manchebo doubled to be able to give the organization a total amount of Afl 624.

    Manchebo is deeply rooted in community and social endeavors throughout Aruba. Local causes and charitable organizations are supported through hosting events, participating in community programs, sponsorships, donations and many hours of volunteer time from the entire Manchebo team. The donation based yoga will be part of this ongoing sponsorship. The special classes will be organized on a regular basis to keep supporting local charities.

    To stay up to date on the latest yoga news at Manchebo visit: Facebook.com/Mancheboyoga.

