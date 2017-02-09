Manchebo Beach Resort’s Green Team Keeping the Beaches Clean

Part of the ongoing green initiatives is the participation in the Sponsor a Mile concept. Every third Wednesday of the month guests, staff members and management teams are invited to participate in keeping Aruba’s pristine beaches clean.

In January, the first cleanup of the year started on Eagle Beach filling many bags with plastic and other trash. Numerous green initiatives are in place at the Manchebo Beach Resort which target major environmental and social issues as well as having a policy commitment for improved environmental and social performance. In addition, the resort conducts various projects on renewable energy sources.

With Sustainable Tourism on the rise Manchebo maintains a high level of tourist satisfaction and ensures a meaningful experience to the tourists, taking full account of current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of its staff, visiting guests and community. Various Community driven outreach programs are organized, Eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning products & room amenities are featured; Eco-friendly Emission Free Cars, Energy efficient Energy - & Water Savings Equipment and Recycle/Reuse Program, Environmental and Responsible Purchasing & Take- back policies with local suppliers, ensuring that hotel purchases Eco-friendly products and support ECO friendly businesses.