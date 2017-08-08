Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Mario & Grace Ferrante were honored at Renaissance Hotel by Aruba Tourism Authority

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Mario & Grace Ferrante were honored at Renaissance Hotel by Aruba Tourism Authority
    Aug. 8, 2017
    Guests at Renaissance Aruba

    Recently, the Aruba Tourism Authority had the great pleasure of honoring Mr. Mario & Mrs. Grace Ferrante, residents of Rye Brook New York honored for their 20 years of consecutive visit to Aruba.

    The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba for 10 and 20 or more consecutive years. The certificate was presented by Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mr. Tino Daal the Activities desk of Renaissance Hotel. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were that they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, the fantastic sunset, beautiful blue ocean, friendly Aruban hospitality and local restaurant. 

    Congratulations Mario & Grace, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans!

    Tags:
    Honoring loyal Aruba visitors
    Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino