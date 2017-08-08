Mario & Grace Ferrante were honored at Renaissance Hotel by Aruba Tourism Authority

The symbolic honorary title is presented on behalf of the Minister of Tourism, Transportation, Primary Sector and Culture as a token of appreciation to the guests who visit Aruba for 10 and 20 or more consecutive years. The certificate was presented by Darline S. de Cuba representing Aruba Tourism Authority together with Mr. Tino Daal the Activities desk of Renaissance Hotel. Top reasons for returning provided by the honorees were that they consider Aruba to be the “Happy Island”, the fantastic sunset, beautiful blue ocean, friendly Aruban hospitality and local restaurant.

Congratulations Mario & Grace, you hold a special place in the hearts of Arubans!