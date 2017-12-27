Marriott hotels on Aruba came together to raise funds for hurricane impacted communities through the 'season of giving event'

The event was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Simultaneously, a silent auction was held during the charity event. The proceeds of both the event and the silent auction went to the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, which was established by Marriott International in order to support the company’s efforts to assist those families and communities struck by disaster.

A hundred percent of the funds raised during this event will go directly to this organization and to the destinations in the Caribbean that have been impacted by the Hurricanes.