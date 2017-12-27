Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    Marriott hotels on Aruba came together to raise funds for hurricane impacted communities through the 'season of giving event'

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    Marriott hotels on Aruba came together to raise funds for hurricane impacted communities through the 'season of giving event'
    Dec. 27, 2017
    Marriott Charity

    Inspired by Marriott’s core values of Putting People First and Serving The World, the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, Marriott’s Aruba Ocean Club and Marriott’s Aruba Surf Club came together to raise funds for the communities recently impacted by the hurricanes, by organizing a very special dinner and dance fundraising event called ‘Season of Giving Event’.

    The event was held at the Grand Ballroom of the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Simultaneously, a silent auction was held during the charity event. The proceeds of both the event and the silent auction went to the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund, which was established by Marriott International in order to support the company’s efforts to assist those families and communities struck by disaster.

    A hundred percent of the funds raised during this event will go directly to this organization and to the destinations in the Caribbean that have been impacted by the Hurricanes.