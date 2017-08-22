McGregor vs Mayweather at Azia Restaurant & Lounge

Those who are looking forward to the event will be pleased to know that Azia Restaurant & Lounge will be hosting a viewing party for the match.

Fans of the fight can visit Azia Restaurant & Lounge this Saturday, August 26, 2017. As usual, our resident DJ Oscar Booy will be playing the very best music before and after the fight.

The match and Azia Restaurant & Lounge’s tremendous happy hour both begin at 10PM, offering premium drinks for surprisingly low prices.

If you are ready to experience the fight of the year in the best possible way, come join us at Azia Restaurant & Lounge!