Map of Aruba
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    McGregor vs Mayweather at Azia Restaurant & Lounge

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    McGregor vs Mayweather at Azia Restaurant & Lounge
    Aug. 22, 2017
    Azia Aruba

    The highly anticipated boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has been the topic of conversation for quite some time. 

    Those who are looking forward to the event will be pleased to know that Azia Restaurant & Lounge will be hosting a viewing party for the match.

    Fans of the fight can visit Azia Restaurant & Lounge this Saturday, August 26, 2017. As usual, our resident DJ Oscar Booy will be playing the very best music before and after the fight. 

    The match and Azia Restaurant & Lounge’s tremendous happy hour both begin at 10PM, offering premium drinks for surprisingly low prices.

    If you are ready to experience the fight of the year in the best possible way, come join us at Azia Restaurant & Lounge!

    Azia Restaurant & lounge
    McGregor
    Mayweather