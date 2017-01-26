Meet the Author behind the Moon Handbook Aruba!

Just released at the end of last year, the newest version of the what some readers have described as the "most informative in-depth guide to Aruba," from Avon Travel Books of San Francisco, Moon Aruba, is now available on the island for a very short time.

Moon Handbooks are an internationally famous line of over 40 travel guides that offers its readers a unique viewpoint. The publishing company's policy is to hire a writer who lives or has lived at the destination for an extended period of time. In 2012, they contracted seasoned island journalist Rosalie Klein, who is well known as the principal reporter and photographer for the major local English newspapers THE NEWS and THE MORNING NEWS from 2004 until 2014. before they closed their doors.

Moon Handbook Aruba is a 250 page insider's guide targeted particularly to the "adventurous and budget minded." It not only explores and provides quite some surprises for the better known areas of Palm Beach and Eagle Beach, but takes you to great hidden bargains in dining, shopping, activities and accommodations from one end of Aruba to the other.

It also provides the most complete information of any guidebook about island history, culture, politics and beloved cultural traditions and holidays, imparting a rare and interesting insight into the people who inhabit this lovely island.

The author, Rosalie Klein, will be at Super Food Plaza this Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28 from 10:30 AM to 8:00 PM, to inscribe each copy purchased and to update those interested on new discoveries and changes since the manuscript was sent for print. The books will be sold for $20 (35 AWG) each.

Do not miss this great opportunity to chat with the author and acquire one of the most interesting and complete guides on Aruba!