Are you going to dress up and dance the night away? The New Year’s Eve Party at MooMba Beach promises to be fantastic: there will be food, drinks and fun galore. Moët & Chandon, the prestigious champagne brand from France, is on stand-by the entire evening and live music by awesome vocalist C-Zar & Friends will get you in the true New Year’s Eve mood. C-Zar will start singing at 7 pm. A live DJ takes over at 10 am and he will be playing rousing music until the countdown starts.

Of course there are fireworks and you can watch them from the beach. MooMba’s New Year’s Eve Party is sponsored by Tito’s and Fireball. You can find MooMba Beach between the Holiday Inn Resort and Hadicurari Restaurant. Have a great evening, everyone!