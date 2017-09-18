MooMba’s pincho combos are Pincho-Perfect

This is the time to go pincho: they are huge and colorful and will put great big smiles on your faces. Served on a special pincho-stand, they are irrisistable.

Guests may choose between a beef pincho for $28, wich is made up of 10oz churrasco, a 10 oz. pincho with chicken filet for $25 or a shrimp pincho with jumbo shrimps for $28. All three choices come with plenty onions, green and red peppers and mushrooms. Add to that a bowl of French fries, a garden salad, a BBQ sauce, a garlic sauce and a home-made chimichurri and you will be served a wonderful dinner. So Go Pincho!

The pincho-perfect combo’s at MooMba are available between 6 and 10 pm, every day of the week.