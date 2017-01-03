More than one thousand participants at MooMba's New Year's Day dip

``It's an unprecedented, record-breaking number, which we are extremely proud of,'' says Alfons Linders, the marketing wizzard of the Aruba Wine And Dine (AWD) group, who organized the successful event. ``Some youthful partygoers had extended the festivities for the New Year by taking a dip, others were families and lots of visitors, who came down especially for the event. A growing number of Arubans is participating, which is great,'' he added.

650 Unox hats had been doled out, the maximum amount that the world-wide sponsor of the pea soup afterwards is sending to the various shore locations all over the world, but nobody minded when they went underwater without a hat. The pea soup tasted just as good bareheaded as with a Unox hat.

The New Year's dip at MooMba has become a fun tradition on Aruba. Come and join the fun next year if you have missed the 2017 edition!