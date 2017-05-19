Mother’s Day Celebration surprises team members at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Maggy’s beauty experts also organized a special Fragrance Expo for team members who wished to make Mother’s Day gift purchases, in house, with a convenient payment plan attached. Team members were also invited to purchase their own favorite fragrances, accumulating Maggy’s reward points.

The makeup program and the expo of top selling fragrances and cosmetic products, were enthusiastically received, focusing on every day makeup and skin care, aiming at improved grooming and a better look at work, and at leisure.

As organized by the department of Human Resources, many team members took advantage of the opportunity to shop, without ever leaving the premises. They also enjoyed the chocolate delivery and the special breakfast served in the team members’ restaurant on Mother’s Day.