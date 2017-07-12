Language
Map of Aruba
    Much loved and appreciated Miguel Zievinger, retires after 30 years of service at Caribbean palm Village Resort
    Jul. 12, 2017
    Recognition Caribbean Palm Village

    A man who embodies Aruban hospitality, Miguel Zievinger, enjoyed his retirement party from his beloved resort, after working there for 30 years, from the time the concrete was poured for the pool construction, he reports.

    Miguel was the resort’s guest service specialist in many roles, as messenger, bell man, and security guard, always humble, helpful and tireless. For his dedication, Miguel made many friends over the years, and developed special relationships with vacationers from across the globe and his colleagues. A father of one – his son Hiram followed in his footsteps into hospitality – a grandfather of six and a great-grandfather of two, Miguel believe he will be very busy from now on spending time with the younger generation and travelling the world.

    In his first career, as the manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken for twenty eight years, Miguel transferred to the Caribbean Palm Village Resort when his employer ventured into hotel development. “So you could say that I have worked for the same company for 58 years,” he banters.

    Hugs, kisses and farewell gifts made Miguel’s party very special, he will surely be missed at the resort, but his upcoming adventures are well-deserved. 

