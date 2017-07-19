MVC Beach Hotel completing its transformation and Property Renovations

We have successfully completed a Major Makeover at MVC Eagle Beach. Rooms freshly painted inside with colors picked by an Interior Designer, redesigned Lobby, Bar and Pool area are the least. By surveying our guests, we found out which amenities are most important to them, and we’re listening! New rooms will now include:

Upgraded bedding

Eclectic furnishing mixing modern and traditional styles

New paint colors with bright colors

Upgraded modern & refined bathrooms with rain flow showerheads

Renovated Pool

To be renovated public toilets

Renovated garden seating’s

Renovated Bar and breakfast area in Tulip

Ultra-fast internet

MVC Eagle Beach bathroom renovation

Recently, MVC Eagle Beach Aruba finished renovating its bathrooms in all 19 rooms. These bathrooms now have a refreshed, modern look with stainless steel details and added storage space that together add a luxurious feel to your stay.

Why stop there when you can make your bedroom feel homier? Along with the bathroom renovations, we've updated our cable-TV as well as the wi-fi network to enhance your experience while relaxing in the Caribbean.

Check out Tulip Caribbean Brasserie's new face-lift with the re-painted interior. And lastly, the Front-Desk of our resort received some great attention with a new wall and desk made with recycled wood. With all these changes taken into consideration, MVC Eagle Beach maintained its commitment on sustainability and achieved EarthCheck Gold Certification status.

We look forward to continue renovating the hotel and improving our guests' experiences. Next on our list, our public bathroom will be receiving a face-lift which we look forward to sharing with you once done.