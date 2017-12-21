Language
Map of Aruba
    New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino
    Dec. 21, 2017
    New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens

    Celebrating more than 20 years on the island, Red Sail Sports just opened its newest dive shop and boutique on the boardwalk at the edge of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

    The opening was attended by a great number of resort guests, invited to the resort’s weekly managers’ cocktail hour. 

    The spacious, full-service dive and water sports center invites visitors to explore the underwater world of Aruba, from beginner dive programs to boat dives aboard three custom-designed vessels, the 48' Pasa Bon, the Biba Bon, and the Vista Mar, with a capacity of up to 24 divers, each. As a PADI 5 Star Dive Center, Red Sail Sports has been a pioneer in the dive business on the island, for more than 20 years.

    New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens  New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens

    Visitors may also book other water sports activities at the center such as catamaran sailing,  and land tours. Red Sail Sports runs similar operation from the Hyatt Regency, the Aruba Marriott Resort, and the Renaissance Aruba Beach Resort.

    The retail store may be found adjacent to the dive store. It is a beautifully appointed boutique with a reclaimed wood floor, tropical fans, attractive displays and a great variety of merchandise.

    In retail since 1989, Red Sail Sports stocks fashion for the entire family, swimwear and beach cover-ups, island casual wear for men, women and children, a great variety of t-shirts, hats, sandals, sunglasses and souvenirs. The company manages a total of eight retail outlets on the island.

    New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens  New Dive Shop and Retail by Red Sails Sports Opens  

