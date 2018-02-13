New entry requirement for Aruba

This proof should be in the form of an International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP), also known as the yellow book. The aforementioned select group consists of the following countries:

AFRICA Guinea Central America Angola Guinea Bissau Panama Benin Kenya SOUTH AMERICA Burkina Faso Liberia Argentina Burundi Mali Bolivia Cameroon Mauritania Brazil Central African Republic Niger British Guyana Chad Senegal Colombia Congo Sierra Leone Ecuador Democratic Republic of the Congo South Sudan French Guiana Cote d'Ivoire Sudan Paraguay Equatorial Guinea Togo Peru Gabon CARIBBEAN Suriname The Gambia Trinidad & Tobago Ghana

It should be noted that this measure does not apply to travelers from Chile and Uruguay, countries that are currently not at high ​​risk for Yellow Fever transmission.

When is (re-)vaccination necessary?

For validation purposes, the traveler must apply the vaccine at least 10 days prior to departure. That is, visitors must be vaccinated at least 10 days before entering the island territory of Aruba.

If the traveler, vaccinated previously, still keeps his/her yellow fever vaccination document (ICVP), he/she should not be re-vaccinated.

If the traveler lost his or her certificate of vaccination, he/she must re-vaccinate. This does not entail any additional risk of side effects.

When and where to present the yellow book?

Present the yellow book (ICVP) with proof of vaccination against Yellow Fever to the attending immigration officers at the Department of Immigration, Security and Alarm of Aruba (IASA), prior to entry into Aruba.

Are there any exceptions to this requirement?

Yes, exceptions include the following: Passengers who have been in countries at risk and are in transit through Aruba. This also includes those who have to leave and re-enter the airport or cruise ships in less than 24 hours. Passengers on their way to Aruba who have been in transit for less than 12 hours through countries at risk (in their airports and seaports). Passengers who, having been in the countries considered at risk, before entering Aruba, have remained for a period of at least 6 days in a country that is not considered at risk and have not developed fever during that period. Children under 9 months of age. People 60 years of age and older.



Additional (medical) exceptions to this requirement are:

People with a history of acute hypersensitivity reaction to any component of the vaccine (including gelatin, eggs, egg products, or chicken protein). People with a thymus disorder. Immunocompromised individuals from the following: symptomatic HIV infection or AIDS, malignant neoplasms, primary immunodeficiency diseases, transplantation, immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory therapy, radiation therapy.

If the passenger has any of the above-mentioned medical contraindications for yellow fever vaccination, an up-to-date medical waiver instead of administering the vaccine is permissible.

If I come by cruise or on a connecting flight through Aruba, must I present my yellow book?

If you are traveling on a connecting flight or cruise and you will be on the island for less than 24 hours, you do not need to show proof of Yellow Fever vaccination.

When does the regulation come into effect?

This regulation indicating for proof of the Yellow Fever vaccination will take effect as of March 1, 2018, and is valid to all passengers traveling from the above-mentioned countries.

Does this measure affect the cabin crew and non-flying management in transit/crew rest time/station visits?

In transit (passing through any of the above-mentioned countries or Aruba), NO (no vaccination required).

Crew rest time and station visits: YES . Except those who having been in the countries considered at risk, before entering Aruba, have remained for a period of at least 6 days in a country that is not considered at risk and have not developed fever during that period.

Does this measure affect Latin or African passengers who live in Europe or the United States and travel to Aruba?

If they were born in areas classified as high risk for Yellow Fever transmission, but live in Europe and the United States and travel to Aruba, do not need to get the vaccine nor present the yellow book.

If they reside in Europe or the United States and travel to Aruba from countries classified as high risk, they do need to present the yellow book with proof of vaccination against the Yellow Fever except for those mentioned in the exceptions above.

Is it necessary for pregnant or lactating women to get the Yellow Fever vaccine?

· Pregnant or breastfeeding women should consult with their doctor and in case they do not recommend administering it, they should provide the person with a medical letter with an official letterhead and stamp.

Important to highlight for airlines and cruises: