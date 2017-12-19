New guest directories and guest journals at Boardwalk Small Hotel

A Guest Directory, called “Your Boardwalk Guide”, containing all information regarding the hotel with a strong focus on encouragement to explore Aruba’s beauty, nature, sand & sights; and a Guest Journal, called “Your Aruba Guide”, a 50-page notebook in the style of a travel journal with plenty of space to write down favorite sights, restaurants and memories of Aruba, along with an island map and BBQ-recipes. The Guest Journal is for sale in the hotel lobby at a fee; the Guest Directory is a new in-room guest amenity placed in each casita for guests to use during their stay, complementing the exclusive Boardwalk Treasure Box.

The new hotel collateral design complements the colorful character of Boardwalk Small Hotel and truly embraces the essence of Aruba’s spirit. Both books emphasize Aruba’s authentic features including many local tips and ‘live like a local’ experiences.