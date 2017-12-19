Language
Map of Aruba
    Get the App
    Get this expert island guide with tips on places to visit, customized trip itineraries, offline maps, augmented reality and trip sharing. It’s like having your own personal tour guide in Aruba!
    • Free Download
    • 100% Offline
    • Travel Guide Directory
    • Navigation & Augmented Reality
    • Online Trip Sharing
    Apple
    Android
    Click for menu
    La isla de Aruba, playas increíbles en el caribe, festivales y planes
    Edit link:

    New guest directories and guest journals at Boardwalk Small Hotel

    Take 2 Minutes in Aruba

    Share:
    New guest directories and guest journals at Boardwalk Small Hotel
    Dec. 19, 2017
    Boardwalk Small Hotel directories

    By mid-December 2017, right on time for the Holiday season and Aruba’s high season, Boardwalk Small Hotel launched brand new collateral for its guests.

    A Guest Directory, called “Your Boardwalk Guide”, containing all information regarding the hotel with a strong focus on encouragement to explore Aruba’s beauty, nature, sand & sights; and a Guest Journal, called “Your Aruba Guide”, a 50-page notebook in the style of a travel journal with plenty of space to write down favorite sights, restaurants and memories of Aruba, along with an island map and BBQ-recipes. The Guest Journal is for sale in the hotel lobby at a fee; the Guest Directory is a new in-room guest amenity placed in each casita for guests to use during their stay, complementing the exclusive Boardwalk Treasure Box.
     
    The new hotel collateral design complements the colorful character of Boardwalk Small Hotel and truly embraces the essence of Aruba’s spirit. Both books emphasize Aruba’s authentic features including many local tips and ‘live like a local’ experiences. 
     
    Tags:
    Tags (Taxonomy Overhaul): 
    Boardwalk Small Hotel
    Your Boardwalk Guide