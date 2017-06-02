New Herrings at Café the Plaza's Traditional 'Haring Happen' Event

Things will get underway at Café the Plaza with a new herring reception starting at 6 pm. Outside on the terrace there will be a fish cart selling the herrings. A Balashi beer stand will take care of the unique combination herring and beer, while the Dutch and Aruban national flags will wink at the tight links between these two countries.

The Dutch new herring season officially gets underway on June 16 – just before the first barrel will be sold at auction, a festive occasion in Holland. The season will continue until September. The best herrings contain at least 16% fat (unsaturated Omega-3 fats); they are filled with lots of protein and vitamins, like A1, B1, 2, 6 and 12 as well as C, D and E. So now you know how good herrings are for your health, lowering your cholesterol while you enjoy every bite.

We hope you will be able to make it to Café the Plaza in the Renaissance Marketplace on the 16th for a healthy, tasty bite of the new herring of 2017!