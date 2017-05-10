New Specials Introduced at Sunset Grille at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

The Sunset Grille always endeavors to exceed guests’ expectations by purchasing the very best products available on the island and preparing them in accordance to “tried and true” cooking methods, combined with cutting edge contemporary presentations.

The newly introduced specials designed to enhance guests’ dining pleasure at the Sunset Grille vary every day: On Mondays patrons receive a complimentary second glass of wine with dinner; on Tuesdays, the restaurant offers a 50% discount, on the second starter.

The starters feature many popular dishes among them Lobster Bisque, served under a golden pastry crust, classic steakhouse Shrimp Cocktail, and Cured Ahi Tuna paired with Fennel and Citrus salad. The BLT Wedge is nestled under apple-wood smoked bacon with chunky Gorgonzola dressing and the Sunset Seafood Salad arrives at the table loaded with Jumbo Lump Crab, in addition to Shrimp, Avocado, Egg and Bacon, a starter which may also be ordered as a main course.

On Wednesdays, the second cocktail enjoyed with dinner is complimentary; on Thursdays the second dessert with dinner is complimentary; and on Fridays and Saturdays, a 20% discount on any bottle of wine, further enhances the dining experience.

The Sunset Grille serves 100% Certified Angus Beef, fired on the charcoal grill with Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Rib Eye, Double Cut Lamb Chops and the legendary 32oz Porterhouse for two. Patrons may mix and match crusts and sauces, and create their own Surf and Turf with any meat or seafood on the menu.

Pasta lovers may pick the Short Rib Gnocchi with wild mushrooms, the Penne Primavera, or the Linguini with Shrimp, and may indulge their passion for seafood ordering Lobster Fra Diavolo tossed with Calabrese Peppers.

The Sunset Grille signature dishes include a unique Brick Pressed Chicken, served with sautéed spinach, and the hearty Pork Chop Milanese.

Among the made from scratch desserts, Triple Chocolate Cake, Lava Cake, and New York Cheese Cake, worthy of tying them all.

A popular dining destination seven days a week, the Sunset Grille is open from 6-11pm, every night, and offer indoor and outdoor seating, on the deck overlooking tree tops and a waterfall.

For reservations call: +297 586 6555, or +297 526 6612