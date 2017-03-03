New Websites Announced for Divi Resorts Restaurants

Divi Resorts has just upgraded the websites of four of their restaurants.
Guests can visit these websites for the latest information on menu specials, hours and to decide what they want to eat ahead of time.
- pureocean Aruba at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: http://www.pureoceanrestaurant.com/menu/aruba/
- purebeach at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort: http://www.purebeacharuba.com/
- Mulligan’s Golf Café, Bar & Restaurant at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: http://www.mulligansaruba.com/
- Windows on Aruba at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort: http://www.windowsonaruba.com/