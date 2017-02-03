NEW YEAR, NEW HONORS FOR BUCUTI & TARA BEACH RESORT

U.S. News & World Report named Bucuti as the No. 1 Hotel in Aruba and among the Best in the Caribbean for the second year in a row.

TripAdvisor®, the world’s largest travel review website, honored Bucuti with three 2017 Travelers' Choice awards. Heralded for being a tranquil and intimate retreat, Bucuti is named the No. 1 Hotel for Romance in the Caribbean. The guest-centric hotel is also honored as the No. 2 Hotel for Service in the Caribbean and the No. 6 Hotel in the Caribbean overall.

“We’re deeply grateful to be recognized by both U.S. News & World Report and TripAdvisor for the outstanding experience shared by our loyal guests and for recognizing our dedicated Bucuti associates,” says Ewald Biemans, Bucuti’s owner and noted environmentalist.

U.S. News & World Report

A national publisher of consumer advice and information, U.S. News & World Report’s annual evaluation honors hotels that consistently receive a four- to five-star rating, uphold an exceptional reputation among professional travel experts and guests, and earn accolades from distinguished travel industry sources. As the only Gold badge winner on Aruba for scoring in the top 10 percent of the Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Bucuti exceeded the strict criteria set by U.S. News.

“The award-winning hotels on the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings meet the standards of both everyday travelers and industry experts in offering exceptional customer service and luxury amenities," said Erin Shields, travel editor at U.S. News.

TripAdvisor®

TripAdvisor’s annual Travelers' Choice awards are the highest honor it gives - meaning Bucuti is truly exceptional. Based on reviews and opinions from millions of travelers, Bucuti is in the top 1 percent of hotels worldwide.

Learn more about the resort at Bucuti.com.

About Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Named a Top 10 Hotel in the World in 2016 and honored back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 as the No. 1 Hotel in the Caribbean by guest-driven TripAdvisor, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort is Aruba’s premier adults-only boutique resort. Led by celebrated hotelier and environmentalist, Ewald Biemans, the resort is nestled on the powdery white sands of Eagle Beach, home to protected sea turtles and named one of the “Dream Beaches of the World.” Bucuti offers 104 well-appointed guestrooms, suites and penthouses; sunbeds and shade for every guest; fresh water infinity pool; spa; WiFi; and complimentary iPad with Skype for use during stay. Award-winning, fresh, healthy dining is enjoyed at oceanfront Elements; epicurean-lovers’ Carte Blanche; Tara Lounge; and private beach dining. Reserved exclusively for guests and their friends, the open-air SandBar on the beach offers top-shelf cocktails and live music daily. The resort is TAG Approved® as a gay friendly hotel. Bucuti, a worldwide sustainable tourism leader, holds eco-certifications of LEED Silver, Green Globe Platinum, ISO 14001 and Travelife Gold.